Mailbag: We should care about one another

I am furious with people who think their right to remain unvaccinated trumps other humans’ right to remain alive!

I know a person from a rural area who will soon die, if he hasn’t already, from this latest round of highly-contagious, still-fatal COVID.

His friends and relatives refused vaccination, probably for political or ideological reasons. I believe they killed him as surely as stabbing or gunshots.

Refusing vaccination is a murderous folly! No one is free to harm others; we live in a community and should care about one another.

No abstract ideology of personal freedom is ever worth another person’s life.

Why can’t people grow up?

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany

