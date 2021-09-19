Mailbag: We should spend money on Americans

Our military leaders have failed us.

They lied about defeating the Taliban. They lied about weapons of mass destruction. They lied about how well the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were going. They lied about building competent, independent militaries to take our place. The U.S. spent nearly $5 trillion on these wars over 20 years. Not only did we not even try to raise the revenue to pay for these wars, we actually cut taxes in 2017, making the debt worse.

On top of war costs, the U.S. military budget is $750 billion per year, or $1 trillion per year if you include Department of Veterans Affairs costs. It’s more than the next 10 countries combined spend on their militaries. The military budget is the first one Congress passes every year, with large bipartisan margins.

In contrast, we now see refusal by the Republican Party and reluctance from some Democrats to support spending $3.5 trillion over 10 years on basic infrastructure and measures to improve opportunity for all Americans. They complain about the deficit, and also about raising revenue to pay for it.