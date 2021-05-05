Mailbag: We shouldn't forget the Afghan people

It’s clear that when we no longer have boots on the ground in Afghanistan, the Taliban will rapidly and brutally take over most of that country.

However, if you Google “Afghanistan Northern Alliance,” you will be reminded of what happened when the Taliban ruled there before: ethnic groups in the northern part of the country who had formerly been enemies banded together (with the help of our CIA) to successfully resist the Taliban and stay free. They also received help from India, Iran, Russia, Turkey and Tajikistan. The Alliance is made up of Tajiks, Uzbeks, Turkmens, Hazaras and others.

We have a moral necessity to help also. We can and should do that by using long-range military assistance (drones, for instance), and by sending vital supplies, including weapons and ammo. We should not forget these people who put their trust in us just because we are tired of hearing about Afghanistan or feel guilty about leaving them to the devil.

John Goodwin

Lebanon

