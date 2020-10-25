Mailbag: We the people are being held hostage

The Biden campaign and the Democratic Party would like you to believe that Biden has a plan to mitigate the coronavirus. Really? Does anyone sincerely believe this?

My response to this nonsense is this: If Biden is the humanitarian he, his campaign and the Democratic Party portray him to be, then he would put aside politics and bring forth his plan for the health and well-being of us citizens. But the reality is he’s not a humanitarian, he’s a politician running for president, the trophy that’s eluded him for 47 years in politics.

If you want to know his plan, you need to vote for him, because if you don’t, he’ll take his plan to the retirement home with him. In effect we the people are being held hostage in a most despicable way. I hope you, the voter, are as disgusted with his position as I am and see through this charade for what it is.

Larry Ciaffoni

Albany

