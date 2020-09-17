Mailbag: We too can have big-city problems

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bob Wynhausen’s letter (Sept.6) perhaps misses one point of a previous letter (James Farmer) wishing Oregon had a version of the Electoral College.

I believe Mr. Farmer’s main concern was the big cities like Portland, Eugene and Salem, with their mass of liberal legislators, dictate every aspect of life in the rural counties just because their big-city interests have the overwhelming numbers in all elections and legislative bills.

It is as if Democrats wish to have kingdoms again running the lives of the rural peasants.

A good example is the new legislation dictating higher population density rules: density requirements for apartments to be built in residential neighborhoods with no requirement for off-street parking.

Oregon big-city politicians forcing their mess on all of Oregon.

Can you imagine, as the rules push apartment complexes into every residential neighborhood?

Perfect for open borders, perhaps?

And if you look at traffic and congestion now, imagine it in 10 or 20 years.

Nice, then we too can have big-city problems. And higher taxes to go with them.

Why did people rebel against kingdoms?