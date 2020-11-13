Mailbag: We will have to think about rioting

I feel that we as conservatives can treat Biden the same way you Democrats treated President Trump for his term in office.

So, to begin with, Biden will never be my president. We will also impeach him for his and his son’s and brother’s involvement in taking bribes in China and Russia. We will hound him every day he is in office, and we will hound his supporters wherever they are.

Remember this is what you did to us for four years, so I believe we should be able to do it to you. Also, we will have to think about rioting and looting and burning down cities.

Roger Shaputis

Sweet Home

