Mailbag: Wean off fossil fuels with fee, dividend

Capitalism is fatally flawed. It encourages/allows the taking of resources from people and nature and conversion of those resources to private property, which is used to expand the taking of resources, which are used to further expand the taking process. It might work in a world of infinite resources. For many centuries, it seemed like an infinite world and the capitalist system seemed to work. At least for the capitalists.

However, global capitalism has arrived at resource limits, and it is faltering. Fossil fuels that energize the system are depleting and becoming too expensive to exploit. The atmosphere and the ocean are pushed to their limits of ability to absorb and recycle the waste products of our industrial economy. The ecosystem that supported human society for millennia is pushed beyond homeostasis.

To fix this system we must stop the free taking of resources. A fee for taking fossil fuels from the earth would inhibit and ultimately stop their use. A carbon fee that is returned to households would protect consumers from the passed-through expenses of the fossil fuel extractors. Higher cost for fossil fuels will discourage their use and encourage the rapid development of alternative technologies and transition to the post-carbon economy.