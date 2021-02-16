Mailbag: Wear a mask, wash your hands

I appreciate Gov. Brown and the Oregon Health Authority’s approach to the pandemic and the distribution of vaccines.

Oregon is the fourth lowest of the 50 states in cases per 100,000 overall, third lowest currently, and fifth lowest rate of deaths per 100,000 overall. We are also number 17 of 50 states in highest rate of vaccinations. Prioritizing first responders, medical and associated staff and seniors living in group settings have rightfully been top priority. Accomplished.

Teachers were next on the list over two recent weeks. Seniors, starting with 80-year-olds, were scheduled for the week of Feb. 8, followed by younger brackets. As a senior, I fully support waiting an extra couple weeks for teachers to be immunized, to allow my grandchildren and neighbors’ children to return to school sooner rather than later.

Yes, there is a chance you could catch COVID-19 during an extra two weeks, rack up a huge medical bill or die. But you can choose how to stay safe — wear a mask, stay away from those who refuse, and wash your hands. We are fortunate in Linn and Benton counties (and Oregon) to have a low rate of infection and lots of places to enjoy the outdoors safely. Be safe, be well.

Kim Jones

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0