Mailbag: Wear masks, wash your hands

The morning of Jan. 2, I lost my beloved aunt to the coronavirus.
She lived in Los Angeles County and she had to wait for a bed when she got to the hospital. They did what they could, but she had an agonizing end-of-life experience without the comfort of her family. This virus is real and I wish people would stop minimizing it. Yes, many people recover, but they don’t always bounce back. Many will have issues for days, months and even years. Some may never fully recover.
We need to remember that whatever the number of deaths is, that number is above and beyond the usual numbers of deaths caused by cancer, heart disease, diabetes, accidents and other causes. We are losing more citizens than normal by a long shot. Wear masks, wash your hands and keep a safe distance from others.
Sharron de Montigny
Corvallis