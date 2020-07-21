Mailbag: Wearing a mask is a small sacrifice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First of all, thanks to Gov. Brown for making face masks mandatory and eliminating the "I am on this side or that side" variable. Now I can go out for necessary shopping knowing the vast majority are protected from me and I from them.

What I find shocking and appalling is that those two opposing attitudes exist. Science, concern for others' well-being and common sense should be the deciding factors regarding the mask decision. If all that makes no sense to someone, then how about the "err on the side of caution" adage?

I keep thinking lately about all the sacrifices my parents, the "greatest generation," made during the depression and World War II and wondering if today we could do the same, when some among us won't suffer the inconvenience of covering their mouth for the benefit of the common good.

Steve Geddes

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0