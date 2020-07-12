Mailbag: What a chief Sassaman's been

I first met Jon Sassaman in 1988. He was a rookie cop. I was the district attorney. He so impressed me that I told him, “Jon, you’ll be chief someday.”
And what a chief he’s been. Jon helped make the Corvallis Police Department a model of true inclusive professionalism. His influence extended to the entire regional justice system.
Corvallis and Benton County are better places because of him.
Pete Sandrock
Portland
