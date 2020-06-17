Mailbag: What about impacts on other roadways?

I believe the proposed Circle Boulevard road diet is a worthy experiment that may help our streets to become friendlier to pedestrians and bicyclists.
However, I am concerned about potential impacts to other roadways in the community. Aside from Highway 20/34, we have a limited number of higher volume east-west connector streets in Corvallis, including Walnut Boulevard, Circle Boulevard, Harrison Boulevard/Van Buren Avenue and Western Boulevard/West Hills Road. As I reviewed the proposed criteria for evaluating the Circle experiment, I was disappointed to see no consideration of the impact of the Circle road diet on the other east-west roadways.
All of these roads carry significant vehicle traffic, along with significant bicycle and pedestrian traffic. I live along the Walnut corridor, which is populated with two elementary schools, where children walk and bike to school alongside four lanes of sometimes crowded and fast-moving vehicles. Unlike Circle, Walnut has no speed bumps or four-way stops to slow traffic, and curbside sidewalks in some areas put pedestrians a bike lane away from speeding traffic.
The connector roads near the university have similar issues, with many cars, pedestrians, and bicyclists navigating narrow roadways. I think we need to know if the Circle road diet diverts trips to these other roads. It may be that a road diet is appropriate for Circle (and other roadways in the city), but for this experiment to be truly useful to our community, we need to understand how the proposed change affects the larger system.
Kevin Young
Corvallis
