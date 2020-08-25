Mailbag: What can we do to slow the spread?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to Rosemary Recek, Aug. 13:

The concern that state employees should be fired for mathematical incompetence presumes that predicting new COVID cases is straightforward. Actually, it is, but it is not like calculating your family or city or business budget. Here’s why.

Assume a COVID carrier infects one person today, who in turn infects one person tomorrow, and so forth. After 10 days, the new daily infection rate would be one per day.

If the COVID carrier infects two people today who each go on to infect two people the next day, after 10 days, the new cases per day would be 1,024.

If each COVID carrier infects three people per day, the daily rate after 10 days would be 59,049.

An astonishingly wide range of outcomes! If a prediction is off by a factor of 10, that’s pretty good. Another way to put it: That’s the best we can do in predicting the outcome of the exponential spread of a pandemic.

What can we do to slow the spread? To flatten the curve? Here are tools we can all use to address factors affecting how many new people a COVID carrier can infect.