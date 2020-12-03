Mailbag: What Davy Crockett would have advised

Rightly, there are challenges to the Oregon Cares Fund, a taxpayer-supported, state-administered fund aimed to financially help exclusively Black Oregonians and Black-owned businesses navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fund was established, naturally, in the context of the Black Lives Matter activism.

The fund was not subject to voter approval or to public oversight. There are a number of constitutional issues, something that is seemingly disregarded and disrespected by the BLM activists and their supporters.

It surely violates the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution; it also violates a central premise of our body of laws — by making all living Oregonians responsible for putative past offenses. In other words, assigning collective guilt to present citizens for alleged crimes of yesteryear.

There’s no doubt the pandemic has caused many, regardless of heritage, further economic vulnerability. And we, as a nation, need to address that. Yet if the activists and their supporters are really so concerned about providing for a specific group, they should take up a private collection for their cause. That’s what Davy Crockett would have advised.

Keith Gallagher

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0