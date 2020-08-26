Mailbag: What do you have to lose?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With all the controversy regarding the outcome of this historical bridge and the financial burden to pay the cost, why not save it in smaller pieces and sell to the public?

The bridge could be disassembled into smaller pieces and sold off by scrap metal weight value to the desired public. Everyone could now own a piece of the historical Van Buren Bridge.

Various-sized pieces could be used in future architectural design or yard landscaping. The ideas are endless.

Saving 6 to 12 million dollars that could be better used in the infrastructure of the city, plus making some much-needed dollars from the sale of an historic bridge in pieces.

What do you have to lose?

Vic Neves

Albany

