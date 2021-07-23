Mailbag: What does school board stand for?

This community was ill-served by its school board’s action July 14. Three members voted to fire Superintendent Melissa Goff for “no cause.”

These three men took office just 13 days before dismissing a highly competent woman who sought to move our district forward in its important equity, diversity and inclusion work. Ms. Goff also capably guided our district through a global pandemic that forced schools to close and move into the unchartered territory of comprehensive distance learning. Her unwavering determination to protect the safety of staff, students and families while maintaining an educational program amidst ever-changing rules was truly commendable.

A few months ago, Roger Nyquist, Brad Wilson and Peter Morse campaigned for their board seats on a platform of “getting kids back in school.” Interestingly, as they made this promise, students had already returned to in-person school. Ms. Goff and school staff had worked incredibly hard to make that happen. Clearly, these men had a hidden agenda.

This deplorable action will cost the district at least $200,000 to buy out Ms. Goff’s contract, but the damage is much greater than any dollar figure. Three men elected to leadership positions abandoned their duty to serve the entire community. They neglected their responsibility to listen to all voices, not just the loud and privileged.