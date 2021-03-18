Mailbag: What exactly is writer's concern?

If Sandra Barbera (March 11) had carefully read what Debra Saunders wrote, she would have realized that the two congressmen she wrote about were simply doing what Ms. Saunders was doing: exercising their right to speak up.

As Ms. Saunders noted, Eschoo and McNerney wrote letters to media outlets to express concern about disinformation being disseminated by some conservative news outlets. Their concern apparently was reporting of President Trump’s false claims about a rigged and stolen election.

No doubt their issue with Trump’s drumbeat of grievance was due to the fact that his agitated supporters had attacked the US. Capitol, resulting in several deaths, horrendous property damage and physical threats to members of Congress.

Also, as noted by Ms. Saunders, the letters didn’t threaten or bully their recipients.

So what exactly is Ms. Barbera’s concern? It certainly can’t be “freedom to express our opinions and hear those of our neighbors.”

Bob Wynhausen

Lebanon

