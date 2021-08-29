Mailbag: What is wrong with this picture?

Related to this story
Most Popular
It is discouraging to see that some recent polls show ~60% of Republicans back Trump's big lie that the election was fraudulent and he won, wi…
This is in response to Tom Cordier’s letter to the editor on August 13, 2021, “The Silent majority agrees with action.” I strongly disagree.
When I was the GAPS Superintendent in the 1990’s, the protocol for evaluating the superintendent was well established and understood. Statewid…
My family and I have attended Oregon State University women’s volleyball and basketball games since 1988.
What pandemic? If it were a real pandemic we would have easy access to "free" and responsive tests. Tests that don't require an appointment. (…
Tom Cordier's letter of August 13 does not represent how I see the travesty that took place in the election of the new board members.
Each one of us has an opportunity to address the IPCC technical report 6 conclusions released August 9. It says climate change is progressing …
Mr. Penrod (“No one knows how vaccine affects DNA,” Mailbag, Aug. 20) has chosen not to get vaccinated.
A far worse disease than COVID-19 is rampant in this country — indeed, in much of the so-called civilized world.
The recent decision by Gov. Brown to suspend basic skills testing has caused an uproar.