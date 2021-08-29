 Skip to main content
Mailbag: What is wrong with this picture?
Mailbag: What is wrong with this picture?

I just read that a committee of the Oregon Legislature has decided to meet virtually, due to the COVID spread.

However, Oregon schoolchildren are just about to start school in person, without having been vaccinated. What is wrong with this picture?

Jo-Ann Taylor

Corvallis

 

