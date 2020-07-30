Mailbag: What parts of BLM do city, county back?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the July 7 edition of the D-H it was reported that the city of Corvallis and Benton County support Black Lives Matter. Both the city and the county didn't elaborate on what principles of BLM they support. For the past several months the liberal media has portrayed BLM as a terrorist organization promoting assaults, rioting, looting and burning, which I find ironical. I would've thought the media would've portrayed BLM in a more civilized and positive image, but they haven't.

So, who is BLM and what is their mission statement, I asked myself. So I googled this organization to educate myself. Upon reading their mission statement I attempted to equate their words with their actions I've observed daily for the past three months in cities all over this country and concluded there is no correlation between their words and actions whatsoever. So I would appreciate the city and the county clarifying what exactly they are supporting for the enlightenment of their citizenry.