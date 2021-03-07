Mailbag: What percent are really true cases?

I read with interest of the loss of 500,000 lives due to the COVID-19 deaths.

I read the number of people who have contacted the virus in Oregon.

Each day, as I read the numbers and after each statement, it says the number of new cases in Oregon. Then it states also the word “presumptive.”

Being an old guy, I looked up this word! I believe “presumptive” means “it might be” or “it might not be.”

It would be great to have a report of the true confirmed cases and not an added guess to the amounts of presumptive cases.

It makes one wonder what percent of the reported cases are really true cases and what amounts are presumptive.

I hope other states are not adding “presumptive” to their report of cases.

Robert L. Wilson

Albany

Editor’s note: Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.

