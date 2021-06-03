 Skip to main content
Mailbag: What right do the Palestinians have?
A million Palestinian children are living in terror and being robbed of a future.

We are a party to it because we give $3.8 billion to Israel every year! That’s money, by the way, that we don’t have. We borrow it from the Chinese and give it to the Israelis.

Yes, Hamas is guilty of terrorism. So is Israel. Terrorism is attacking noncombatant civilians. Both sides do it. A difference that makes no difference is no difference. In Gaza 40% of the population is children.  More than 260 people have been killed there in the past few weeks. Seventeen hospitals and clinics have been destroyed, and 72,000 people have had to flee their homes.

Yes, Israel has a right to defend itself. What right do the Palestinians have? A safe and secure home, maybe?

John Goodwin

Lebanon

 

