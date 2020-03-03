Mailbag: What's so special about cats?

I have yet to determine why domestic cats and their owners are privileged above all other pet owners, even having had cats. What is it about domestic cats that makes them so special that we don’t require them to be licensed, like dogs? What is it about domestic cats that we allow them to wander freely in our neighborhoods, as if they were still feral, leaving their feces anywhere, when dog owners are required to pick up after their pets? Yet we know that cat feces can be toxic to dogs as well as humans.

Domestic cats are the only other animal that kills when there is no need of food. Domestic cats are described as independent loners that come together only for breeding. And they breed prolifically if left unchecked. I know of people who trap untamed domestic cats, have them neutered and then release them back into our communities. These people often feed these felines and believe they are being humane. The obvious error here is that the cats continue to pollute our environment, threaten the well-being of dogs and wantonly kill other animals. Their humaneness extends only to the feral cats and not to the greater community.

I believe it’s time, as was suggested recently to the City Council, that we restrain domestic cats by requiring that they be homebound and licensed. While many cat owners will howl and complain, there is no logical basis for differentiating among domestic animals.