Mailbag: What this election is not about

This election is not about socialism verses capitalism. This election is not about law and order. This election is not about choosing between a Republican versus a Democratic platform or ideology. The long established holders of Republican values are gone. Many have emerged to oppose Donald Trump through organizations like the Lincoln Project and Republicans Against Trump. The list of important issues that will be debated is long, but they are secondary to what makes this election so crucial.

What is this election about? This election is a referendum to see if our electorate can tell the difference between dictatorship and democracy. When you go to the polls, whether you know it or not, you will be voting for either dictatorship or democracy. I applaud all of the Republicans who understand this and are letting go of their party loyalty for this election in order to defend democracy. Hopefully they will rebuild their Republican Party so we can have a two party democratic nation that will work together for the good of all.