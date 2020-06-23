Mailbag: What your mask says to grocery workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Shopping for groceries this morning, I noticed that only about two-thirds of shoppers wore masks, while all store employees did. I considered the different messages mask wearers and non-wearers send to grocery workers. Since each person’s mask primarily protects others, here is what we say to grocery workers:

Mask wearers: “Thank you for keeping food on the shelves here and keeping the store operating. I know you face a greater risk of contracting COVID than I do because you are here all day, while I am in and back out in a few minutes. Thanks, too, for wearing your mask to reduce my risk of getting COVID in case you have recently become infected and do not yet know it. I hope you can tell from my mask how much I value your work and how much I hope for your continued health. Thank you. Thank you.”

Non-mask wearers: “I need groceries, but you are expendable. I know that your mask protects me, but it is too much trouble for me to wear one to protect you, even though your risk is much higher. I know that if you get sick or die, the store can hire someone else to do your job.”

Which message do you want to send to workers at your grocery store?

Mark Nord

Albany

