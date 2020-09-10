Mailbag: Whatever happened to MLK's dream?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In media coverage of the 75th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous speech, I was disappointed to note a marked absence of banners or signs proclaiming “I have a dream.”

Prominently evident were the reminders that “Black lives matter.”

Sometimes it seems as if a slogan loses its impact when used too much. (Just do it! Got milk?)

I, for one white woman of decidedly senior years, would like to think that the Rev. Dr. King’s inspiring words would resonate with people of all colors and creeds.

Could we see that on a placard or banner in some demonstration? Could we all remember it and have a dream of true equality? Could we live our lives so that it might become a reality?

Lori McNulty

Lebanon

