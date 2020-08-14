Mailbag: When did leaders turn into oracles?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Exactly how did the Corvallis School Board gain the authority to change the names of our schools? Is it stated in the Cancel Culture Manifesto?

If the mayor, the Corvallis City Council and the school board want to change anything, maybe it should be the color orange from Oregon State University. In a search on “Orangeman,” I found this: “a member of a secret society formed in the north of Ireland in 1795, having as its object the maintenance and political ascendancy of Protestantism; a Protestant of Northern Ireland.” In other words, “white people.”

Change name of Benton County? Was not Thomas Hart Benton’s name stricken from OSU buildings? While we are at it, why don’t we do a genealogy investigation into every member of the school board, the city council and the mayor. If nothing turns up, maybe they are hiding something? Some of what is going on in Corvallis comes off as similar to the social intimidation and gaslighting in Germany in the 1930s.

Accusing others of being racists and white supremacists may indicate you are one. I am especially disturbed at the sheepish nature of my fellow citizens toward giving up their right to free speech and freedom to vote. When did Corvallis leaders turn into a bunch of oracles of sanctimony with golden halos?