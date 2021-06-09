 Skip to main content
Mailbag: When you're guilty, you take the Fifth
Expecting Republicans to support a 9/11-style commission to investigate Jan. 6 was naïve.

It was like expecting Al-Qaida to support an investigation into 9/11. When you are guilty, you “take the Fifth.” As Matt Gaetz recently acknowledged, the real source of Republican passion for the Second Amendment is not about hunting. It’s about using violence and intimidation as political tools: the defining characteristic of fascism.

Normal people need to stop wasting time and energy being outraged at Trump Republicans – they are simply doing what fascists naturally do. Instead, normal decent people need to face this reality and take whatever steps they can to conserve their emotional energy and direct it to finding ways to fight back.

As for me:

1) I’ve cut back on my consumption of sensationalist political news like the ridiculous drivel from nutcakes like Marjorie Taylor Greene.

2) I’ve quit trying to fold myself into a pretzel to be reasonable and say we need a robust party of opposition to help come up with balanced solutions to the problems of society. For that you need a party that cares about others. People go into politics for two main reasons – either to use the machinery of government to help and serve their fellow human beings or to help and serve themselves and their friends. The core value of Republicans is clearly the latter.

3) I’ve plugged into the Country over Party movement led by Adam Kinzinger, one of the few decent Republicans in Congress.

Casey Hoekstra

Corvallis

