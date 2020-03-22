Mailbag: Where are all the real Americans?

Is the American core rotting? I like to think of Americans as "I Can." America has survived so many things that make this virus look silly. The media is running people around by the nose. If you can't enjoy being around other people and your favorite activities, what are you doing here anyway? A civil war, two world wars, smallpox, TB, polio, swine flu, all kinds of conflicts, diseases, weather and other natural disasters have not stopped this country. The disease is deadly, but mostly for only a few people over 50. So let us just wash our hands, be sensible and enjoy life. Who needs the nanny state?