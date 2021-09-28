Mailbag: Where are these rights spelled out?

I'm confused. All of these people claiming they have the right not only to not get vaccinated but also to not wear a mask and get tested when out in public. Could somebody show me in the constitution where that right is spelled out?

If I were to release bird flu, Ebola, HIV, or any of the other deadly viruses into the ventilation system at a public event or into the water supply of some city, I could be charged with attempted murder or even terrorism. Under the Patriot Act I wouldn't even be allowed a trial. They would just ship me off to jail somewhere like Gitmo, and interrogate me with rubber hoses. How is intentionally spreading the Corona virus any different?

People are more than willing to scream about their rights. Many forget, with rights come responsibilities. You have the right of free speech. But, you can not yell fire in a crowded theater. You have the right to keep and bear arms. You do not have the right to kill people except in self defense. You have the right to worship as you please, as long as your religion does not infringe on other people's rights. And, you have a right to refuse the vaccine, as long as you don't endanger others by going into public without a mask and without testing.

Anybody with any empathy shouldn't need to hear this. That is the problem. Too many only think about themselves.