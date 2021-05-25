Mailbag: Where do homeless go to the bathroom?

I arrived in Corvallis 10 years ago. I came with the clothes on my back, no money in my pocket and no place to stay.

The first thing I needed was a restroom. I stopped a cop and he told me my choices were the porta potty in Central Park, Shari’s on Ninth Street or a Mexican restaurant called Largo at Fifth and Harrison. Largo’s dining area was open 24 hours. I could go inside and get out of the cold, and they had a restroom. Largo changed hands (I think it’s now called Riva’s), and the first thing they did was close the dining area at night.

With the help of the resources in Corvallis, I was able to rebuild my life. I am in stable housing. I am self-sufficient. I am productive and I am very happy and content, and I feel very safe.

I am back in the same place I was. I don’t go downtown because I might need a restroom. Before the pandemic I used the library or the restroom at the transit center, sometimes the one at Starbucks. The last time I was downtown, I bought a pair of shoes at Big Five and was able to use their restroom. I can’t afford more shoes.

I am curious to know: Where do the homeless go to the bathroom?

Beth Kiester

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0