Mailbag: Where have all the Republicans gone?

The Republican Party has known for some time that in order to survive as a viable party in the long term, especially here in Oregon, it needed to expand the tent in order to diversify its base.

As a former Independent with fiscal conservative values, I am a small farmer living on the edge of what is nominally called the lower middle class. Thrift and sustainability are required and always have been.

I also believe that the conservation ethic of public lands, as in the framework of Theodore Roosevelt Jr., is important in order to conserve for future generations. I believe that government should tread lightly in our private lives and our own choices as long as they are legal choices.

And I firmly believe that folks sometimes need a helping hand in times of difficulty, but not necessarily a handout. I would also add fairness and equity to this equation.

So am I eligible for this diverse, bigger Republican tent? Today, when I look over who resides in this shrinking tent, I question just what happened to the Republican Party. The time has come, especially for Oregon Republicans, to stand up, speak up and call out for a party of politics, not a party of outlandish conspiracies, shamanistic cult worshipers or science deniers.