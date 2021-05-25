Mailbag: Where is the trickle down?

I am proud to always have paid my taxes and never tried to chisel on the meager amounts made and thus owed. I look at taxes as part of the price of admission to a sense of governance — a democracy hopefully. Yes, I know much is wasted and some spent on things I don't agree with. What I can't understand is why someone "making" over 20 million dollars in one year would fight, viciously at times, to pay no taxes. As if they couldn't get by on only 17 or 18 million (for some change the m to b.) The fifty or sixty major corporations that received even more tax "relief" in 2017, thus paying zero taxes, haven't let anything much trickle down as promised. And they won't.

Do not people reject this culture that allows the cardinal sin of gluttony to become the virtue of gaming the system? It's the same as 100 people going to a church dinner and lauding, even cheering on while one person gobbles all the food on 99 of the plates. Or sending money to fund a new warehouse (tax break) promising a job that you won't be able to get to because the bridge has collapsed. Some will call it socialism but I'd rather my tax dollars fixed the bridge we all need and better educate and feed all the children we all abide with, and maybe even try to trickle me and you down a clean glass of water. That would seem to be a breath of fresh air, wouldn't it?