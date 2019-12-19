Mailbag: Where's the decorum, decency?

We are watching our democracy slip away at the hands of this vile, classless president and his sleazy supporters in the House and Senate.

How is a parent or grandparent expected to allow a child to listen to the president of the United States of America verbally simulate a sex act in front of hundreds of his cheering supporters and, indeed, the whole world watching on television? Is this behavior OK with you, Trump lovers?

Where, I ask you, is the decorum and decency we as citizens of the greatest country on earth have every right to expect and demand from our elected leaders? His tweets and name-calling are tasteless, graceless, vulgar, outlandish and outrageous. It is an embarrassment to witness the diminishing status of our beloved country at the hands of this unintelligent, crass, insensitive lout on the world stage.

I long, yes, grieve, for the days when I could proudly watch my lawmakers in action. As I watch these impeachment hearings, what I have seen from Trump supporters as they scream and pound the table is cringe-worthy. Are Trump's supporters really without shame, a conscience, and lacking in self-respect, as those in the Congress seem to be? And as gullible: Bad is good, black is white, up is down.