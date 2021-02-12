Mailbag: Who does all the vineyard work?

I have read many letters to the editor from Trumpers during the Trump Administration re: immigration and the need for the border wall, all based on fear and incorrect information.

I recently read one from a Trumper who said Democrats will open up the border to immigrants who will overwhelm the already overflowing homeless camps. Not so.

First off, you won’t find immigrants in homeless camps, as they’ll be out looking for work. Also, immigrants generally settle in a like-minded community with friends/relatives as they strive to become part of a larger community, which is called the American Dream.

Lastly, I would ask Trumpers where their fruits and vegetables come from when they sit down at the table — probably not having been picked by you or your children. Beneath you, no?

How does that wine that’s in your glass at the end of an evening come to be? The grapes most certainly were not picked by you or your children! Who does all the vineyard work that is a year-around job? Certainly not you or your children!