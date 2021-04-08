Mailbag: Who has time for hysterics?

John Crisp asks if our halfhearted attempts to address climate change have failed (Gazette-Times, March 31).

In my view, more than four decades of scientific analysis, agency reports, political negotiations and citizen activism have been sabotaged. It’s not about individuals buying an electric car, recycling or putting up solar panels. A deliberate, well-financed campaign of lies and misinformation has derailed legitimate national and global efforts to deal with the problem.

As a result, we now face a climate emergency. Extreme storms catch whole regions unprepared. Houston was only the latest casualty. Once-rare wind patterns fan megafires — like those that devastated Detroit, Gates, Blue River and Talent last September. Storms and rising seas eat away at coastal roads and beachfront property. Drought and declining snow packs threaten the legendary breadbaskets of the West.

But chemistry and physics trump politics and wishful thinking. Dumping carbon and other gases into the atmosphere has consequences. The earth is responding. Oceans are rising, swaths of Siberia and Canada are burning, the Arctic Ocean is increasingly ice-free in summer, and alpine glaciers are shrinking fast. Who has time for hysterics?