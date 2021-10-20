Mailbag: Who mandates hate? Who mandates love?

Seldom will we witness an analogy as specious as that by the employee at the recent Greater Albany Public Schools Board listening session.

She equated mask-wearing mandates to being forced to wear a yellow Star of David during the Holocaust. She should have cited the comb!

Mask-wearing during the pandemic is functional and symbolic. Functionally, the mask is to protect. Reams of data attest to reduced transmission of the pathogen to the wearer, and, more importantly, from the wearer. Symbolically, the mask says “I care about myself, about others, my community and, thus, my country.” Sorta labels you patriotic; well worth any steamed glasses or identity crises.

Wearing the Star of David, normally a great honor to a Polish Jew, had the opposite purpose. It was not meant to protect anyone, but rather indict the wearer as worthless human rabble! It offered no protection from pathogens, but rather labeled the wearer as the pathogen. Symbolically and functionally, it was a death patch; bearing it was usually fatal.

That mandate came from a malevolent invading force seeking to exterminate a subset population maliciously deemed inferior. An act of pure, raw hate!