Mailbag: Who really wants to control us?

I would like to focus on your last two paragraphs. Let us define “Privileged group”, it is not subject to the usual rules or penalties because of some special circumstance. What is distressing is the people that stormed the capital seem to feel privileged. A combination of propaganda, conspiracy theory, and disinformation is fueling a delusion over the insurrection of Jan. 6.

Now let’s look at “control”. You forgot to mention about all the wooden ships that brought thousands of slaves to this country as well as bringing Chinese to build our railroads then abandoning them when the privileged were through with them. These are some of the histories that need the truth taught in our schools. How about anti-abortion isn’t this taking control over women’s rights? Not sure what cars you are talking about, but our free market is steering what cars are built. I won’t touch firearms since this would take pages. Also, I’m not sure what your control issue is about housing? Please provide some tangible examples of what “controls” you feel progressives are putting on you. To me, it seems like conservatives are wanting to control how I think, behave and vote.