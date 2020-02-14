Mailbag: Who started the name-calling?

Re: "Name-Calling, Contempt Solve Nothing," by Jeff Freeman (Mailbag, Feb. 5):

It seems to me that if Mr. Freeman of Brownsville is so concerned with "name-calling," perhaps this compilation of greatest hits from our impeached name-caller-in-chief may be of interest to him: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_nicknames_used_by_Donald_Trump

Additionally, I can assure Mr. Freeman that there is absolutely nothing "thinly concealed" about my contempt for our impeached president, his rabid narcissism (he thinks he's Louis XIV of France) or his divisive politics or his lackeys who, in their "Trump Derangement Syndrome," obediently, blindly and mindlessly submit to his demands to grovel at his visage — especially in Congress.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would argue that "thinly concealed" is just one of several assertions in Mr. Freemans's letter that needs to be taken to the mirror — but that's another letter.

It seems to me that if there is anything "thinly concealed" (to the point of transparency), it would be the misogyny, white supremacy and racism that's systematically consumed the Republican political party since Nixon, culminating in our current impeached president demagogue!