Mailbag: Who will bear the costs of damage?

Kate Brown never ceases to disgust me.

In a Sept. 7 article in the D-H, Brown is quoted as saying “There is no place for white supremacy or vigilantism in Oregon. All who perpetrate violent crimes must be held equally accountable.” Really?

I find it appalling she fails to acknowledge the lawlessness of the two terrorist groups, Antifa and Black Lives Matter, who have rioted, burned, looted, vandalized and assaulted police offers for the past 100 days (Brown’s lackey had to qualify her remarks to allude to Antifa and BLM, but even he didn’t have the courage to say their names). But then, why would she?

These terrorist groups represent a faction of her voting base, or so she thinks. Wheeler thought he was best buddies with these terrorist groups too, right up to the moment these groups attempted to burn his condominium complex to the ground. And who cared about the well-being of the other tenants of the complex? Not Antifa or BLM.