Mailbag: Who will survive this nightmare?

Moving on. While the COVID-19 virus is steadily closing in on us, landlords are looked to for leniency by tenants who are suffering from the pandemic. Lost jobs, illness from all the diseases around. Truly a frightening matter. Landlords are expected to or it is at least hoped they will give tenants a break on paying the rent. But what do landlords with mortgages to pay do to keep banks from foreclosing and repossessing property?