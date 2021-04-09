Mailbag: Why all the outrage over voter ID?

I do not understand all the outrage over the requirement for voter ID.

Picture ID is required for so many things, why not for one of the most sacred privileges we enjoy as citizens of these United States? Here are just a few of things for which we need picture identification:

1. Travel by air or train.

2. Open a bank account.

3. Purchase a firearm (plus a background check).

4. A birth certificate is required to obtain an Oregon Driver License.

5. Get a COVID-19 shot.

6. State welfare programs.

And the list goes on and on. Having picture identification is required for so many aspects of our day-to-day living; how can we not require persons to prove they are citizens of the United States but also residents of the city, county and state in which they are voting?

Floyd Bacon

Albany

