Mailbag: Why aren't we seeing urgency?

Dec. 31 marked 16 days since vaccinations began in Oregon, and we’re far enough into the process to grade the state on its initial performance.

Unfortunately for all of us, that grade is a solid F.

The Oregon Health Authority has reported that through Dec. 31, sites throughout Oregon had received 190,500 doses, but a scant 44,415 had been administered. That’s a rather appalling 23%, and it leaves almost 150,000 Oregonians unprotected when they could have, and should have, been inoculated.

The governor’s staff, and local providers such as Samaritan, had six months to set up for a vaccine that was coming sooner rather than later, and ever-increasing indications along the way that it would arrive in December. Ample time was available to effectively plan the rollout.

Health care workers could long since have been assigned a time and place for their shots (for example, V-Day plus 3 at 1 p.m. at the hospital). If manpower presented a problem, certainly retired doctors and nurses could have been contracted to work the stations.