Mailbag: Why capitalize 'Black' as racial descriptor?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I noticed in the D-H yesterday (July 27) an article in which the adjective used to describe the color of a subject was capitalized: "Black." In another story, in the same issue, the use of "Black" to describe the individual was employed.

I'm curious: Is this the new, accepted method? I'm wondering if "white," "brown," "yellow," etc. will be honored by capitalization in the D-H pages.

Douglas Bauer

Albany

Editor's note: The Associated Press Stylebook, which is followed by the Albany Democrat-Herald, Corvallis Gazette-Times and many other American newspapers, recently changed its policy to recommend capitalizing the words "Black" and "Indigenous" in reference to a person's race. The stylebook still calls for the use of lowercase "white" in reference to Caucasians.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1