Mailbag: Why capitalize 'Black' as racial descriptor?

I noticed in the D-H yesterday (July 27) an article in which the adjective used to describe the color of a subject was capitalized: "Black." In another story, in the same issue, the use of "Black" to describe the individual was employed.
I'm curious: Is this the new, accepted method? I'm wondering if "white," "brown," "yellow," etc. will be honored by capitalization in the D-H pages.
Douglas Bauer
Albany
Editor's note: The Associated Press Stylebook, which is followed by the Albany Democrat-Herald, Corvallis Gazette-Times and many other American newspapers, recently changed its policy to recommend capitalizing the words "Black" and "Indigenous" in reference to a person's race. The stylebook still calls for the use of lowercase "white" in reference to Caucasians.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!