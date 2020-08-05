Mailbag: Why capitalize one race over another?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I read an article in your paper (July 20, 2020) about a birdwatcher. You described the person as a "Black man" using a capital "B" for the adjective "black." In the census article right below the birdwatcher article on the same page, "white" is never capitalized. I will quote: "The Black population grew by almost 12% over the decade, and the white population increased by 4.3%." Black is capitalized and white is not. Is this a new form of discrimination against white people? Where was the capital "W" in "white"? Since when is "black" a title to describe a group of people as you would people of a country, i.e., Danes, Germans, etc.?

To me, it seems you're inciting racism by putting one race above another. This argument was settled in the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

Is this another example of your unfair, biased reporting I usually see in your paper? What is your purpose in doing this?

Dennis Macrina

Albany

Editor’s note: In June, The Associated Press announced it would begin capitalizing “Black” in reference to race. In July, The Associated Press announced that it would not recommend capitalizing “white,” in part because white people generally have less shared history and culture and have not experienced discrimination due to their skin color. The Corvallis Gazette-Times and Albany Democrat-Herald follow The AP Stylebook on capitalization and other matters of writing style.

