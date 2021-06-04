 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Why did Georgia want to revise law?
0 Comments

Mailbag: Why did Georgia want to revise law?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Still defending Georgia’s revised voting law, John Brenan (May 21) again overlooks egregious issues and still conflates equal application with equal impact.

Another sampling of what he sidestepped, spun or omitted:

A. Secretary of State removed as Chair of Election Board, replaced by legislative appointee.

B. Counties not allowed more than one drop-off ballot box per 100,000 registered voters.

C. Drop-box hours/locations curtailed/capped.

D. Absentee ballot applications restricted — harder to obtain, less time to complete.

E. Absentee ballots require ID documents rather than signature matches.

Mr. Brenan, we agree no fraud happened during the last election. So please …

1. Complete these sentences: “Georgia needed to implement [A/B/C/D/E — insert from above] because _________.”

2. Comment on the odds that the above just happened to reduce/limit voting independence/access. (Note similar efforts by other Republican-controlled legislatures, too — an amazing coincidence after a close election that didn’t come out right!)

3. Comment on the demographic most impacted by reduced voting independence/access. Hint: That’s called selective voter disenfranchisement. (“Can’t do poll taxes, but we have other ways. ... ”) Not every poll approving the bill thought it, but they were in the room with those who did — and went along, using the same Big Lie to justify it. Cowardice, careerism, blatant voter targeting — it adds up the same. (BTW: The food/water restrictions were in addition to prohibitions on campaigning/influence.)

4. Don't ignorantly label anyone “liberal” or “Democrat.” It takes no such affiliation to be outraged at the above — nor at fig leaves proffered in such deep denial.

Chris Coffin

Scio

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Mailbag: The new McCarthyism

This question was posed to Republican Senator Joseph McCarthy, in 1954, by Joseph Nye Welch, Chief Council for the United States Army, during …

Letters

Mailbag: Masks are about tyranny

In reply to Jim Carvers question as to why we have to wear mask. Its very simple Mr Carver, mask are all about tyranny. You wear them not beca…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News