Mailbag: Why do unvaccinated get immediate care?

Today, September 16, 2021, Idaho issued a statewide Crisis Standards of Care directive. This was made necessary by the unrelenting flood of unvaccinated COVID hospitalizations, which now means that other patients will have to wait for an available bed &/or health care worker to receive treatment.

Am I the only person who does not understand why persons who have made the voluntary decision to avoid vaccination during this pandemic, seem to receive “front-of-the-line” access to immediate, quality care, while individuals who need care for other critical, communicable, painful, chronic, or life-threatening conditions may have to wait until a COVID patient gets better or dies? Why does the person who has been waiting for an important surgery, for instance, get told to wait in pain, anxiety and inconvenience while an unvaccinated COVID patient usurps his reserved bed?

As a compassionate person, it is my opinion that the triage system, used during emergencies when resources simply do not cover the need, has not actually been humanely applied during this pandemic. When refrigerated trucks must routinely be put into service for COVID deaths, it is difficult to see the system as ‘maximizing the number of survivors’.