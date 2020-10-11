Mailbag: Why do we devote ourselves to blame?

What is happening to the country I love?

Not too long ago, “patriotic” meant loving this country, with all its beauty and deficiencies, its diversity and common needs, its challenges and brilliance.

Today, “patriotic” means division, destruction and self-centered action. What has happened to our allegiance to each other, to a grander vision where we come together for a common good?

I grieve for our inability to see that the country is unraveling and that we, collectively, are the cause. I grieve that we have thrown away the desire to be neighbors.

Yes, there are immense problems plaguing our country, a vast accumulation of wrongs that must be remediated. But, tell me, why do we hold the divisions more precious than the conversation? Why are we willing to devote ourselves to hatred and blame?

Americans know how to pull together, to share the harness. In times of past trouble, we have reached inside to the sure knowledge that greater than our differences is our capacity to be a force for common benefit.

The tragedy comes when we choose to be deaf to each other and blind to the potential loss of all that we cherish.

Mandy Cole

Brownsville

