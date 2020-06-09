Mailbag: Why do we release impaired drivers?

Mailbag: Why do we release impaired drivers?

{{featured_button_text}}

In today's DH (June 1) in the Public Safety Log, a woman was arrested on multiple charges for a traffic wreck on Stayton-Scio Drive. She was allegedly drunk and hit an oncoming driver nearly head-on. She was cited and released. Why?

There are three dead people as a direct result of two drunk drivers in the last couple of weeks. There could easily have been another fatality in this one.

Maybe the sheriff could enlighten the public on the criteria for this release.

Again, why?

Emil Harris

Halsey

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News