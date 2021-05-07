Mailbag: Why does state tell out-and-out lies?

Awhile back I posted a letter to the Mailbag. I questioned the use of counting so-called presumptive and true cases of COVID-19 in the number of new cases.

With the posting of my letter, I received a footnote from the editor. He informed me presumptive cases were people without a true test for COVID-19. What I understand is they are counting anyone who knows someone who has COVID-19! A person with a cough or fever could be counted.

Is the only reason why they count these as true cases are to scare the swell out of their readers? This editor informed me the Oregon Health Authority reported about 5% of all cases are presumptive!

Again, I wonder why the state tells these out-and-out lies!

On April 24, I read that the governor is going to return to the shutdown of indoor eating in Linn County due to the reports of new cases of COVID. Again, I would like to know of the true cases and not some guess!

Robert L. Wilson

Albany

