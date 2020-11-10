Mailbag: Why is the comment period closed?

I just got an email from the Corvallis School District about the (closed) meetings that are supposed to come up with new school names.

I support renaming the schools. Names, however, are far less important than engaging, inspiring and strengthening community. It looks to me like the board is rushing to slap new labels on old history. Labels, however, have no value if the community doesn’t know the stories. People need to discuss, examine, and absorb those stories. How? By arguing and discussion.

My own student isn’t even aware of the process, much less his parents. Better would be for him and his leadership class cohort to be fully engaged and taking it back to community members.

If the board rushes a decision to assuage its own guilt, it also risks triggering a backlash from an under-informed community that already distrusts government and “public” institutions. The district’s own consultant has apparently raised this point, yet the comment period appears to be closed. Really?

It seems to me the opportunity is to engage in the conflict before the decision. To decide without participation means having to defend a weak position, no matter what name is chosen.

Kiko Denzer

Philomath

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0